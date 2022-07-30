What time is the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Hungary this weekend for the latest race. The Hungarian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race takes place at the Hungaroring Circuit and runs 70 laps in Budapest, Hungary, it should take about two hours. The course is 4.381 km (2.72 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.63 km (190.53 mi).

Esteban Ocon secured his first and so far only Grand Prix victory here in 2021 after a wild race with multiple collisions and crashes. Ocon finished with a time of 2:04:43.199, this was a rainy day so a bit slower than usual. Lewis Hamilton took home the victory in 2020 and clocked in at 1:36:12.473. Hamilton recorded the fastest lap at this circuit with a 1:16.627 lap in 2020.

Charles Leclerc is the current favorite heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +130 odds. Leclerc is followed by Max Verstappen at +150 and Carlos Sainz at +550. Hamilton is the next closest at +1200 and last year's winner, Ocon, currently sits at +30000.

Here's a look at the full list of current 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.