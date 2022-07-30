 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Hungarian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Elyse.brown
AUTO-PRIX-F1-HUN-RACE Photo by FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is in Hungary this weekend for the latest race. The Hungarian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race takes place at the Hungaroring Circuit and runs 70 laps in Budapest, Hungary, it should take about two hours. The course is 4.381 km (2.72 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.63 km (190.53 mi).

Esteban Ocon secured his first and so far only Grand Prix victory here in 2021 after a wild race with multiple collisions and crashes. Ocon finished with a time of 2:04:43.199, this was a rainy day so a bit slower than usual. Lewis Hamilton took home the victory in 2020 and clocked in at 1:36:12.473. Hamilton recorded the fastest lap at this circuit with a 1:16.627 lap in 2020.

Charles Leclerc is the current favorite heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +130 odds. Leclerc is followed by Max Verstappen at +150 and Carlos Sainz at +550. Hamilton is the next closest at +1200 and last year's winner, Ocon, currently sits at +30000.

Here's a look at the full list of current 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Odds

Driver Winner Top 6
Driver Winner Top 6
Charles Leclerc +135 -550
Max Verstappen +140 -600
Carlos Sainz +600 -450
Lewis Hamilton +900 -400
Sergio Perez +1900 -400
George Russell +2500 -400
Fernando Alonso +20000 +110
Lando Norris +20000 +110
Daniel Ricciardo +30000 +500
Esteban Ocon +30000 +300
Kevin Magnussen +50000 +700
Mick Schumacher +50000 +1600
Pierre Gasly +50000 +550
Valtteri Bottas +50000 +700
Guanyu Zhou +90000 +4000
Lance Stroll +90000 +2500
Nicholas Latifi +90000 +15000
Sebastian Vettel +90000 +1600
Yuki Tsunoda +90000 +1600
Alexander Albon +90000 +3500

More From DraftKings Nation