F1 live stream: How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix via live online stream

We are set to go lights out at 9:00 a.m. ET in Budapest for the 13th race of the season at the Hungaroring Circuit. It will consist of 70 laps, each 4.381 km (2.72 mi) for a total of 306.63 km (190.53 mi). Max Verstappen is leading the way in the 2022 standings heading into the weekend with 233 points. Charles Leclerc is in second place with 170 points, followed by Sergio Perez with 163 points.

The legend Sebastian Vettel has officially announced his retirement from Formula One. He entered F1 back in 2007 with BMW Sauber. Vettel has won 53 Formula One Grand Prix and two Hungarian Grand Prix, in 2015 and 2017. His odds at DraftKings Sportsbook are +90000 to win, +1600 to finish top six and +170 to finish top ten.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Leclerc is the favorite going into the weekend installed at +135 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen is not far behind him with +140. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +600.