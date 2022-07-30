Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 277 title bout

A rematch for the women’s bantamweight title between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will take place at UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30. The fight will be the main event of the five-match card at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. ESPN+ PPV will broadcast the card.

How will the rematch look compared to their first fight?



Peña vs Nunes 2pic.twitter.com/JOYSGCIwX3 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 27, 2022

Pena (11-4) will be making her first title defense after a shocking upset win over Nunes at UFC 269 in December. For the first half of the first round, it looked like another routine title defense for Nunes, but Pena stood up to the champion and by the end of the round it looked like Nunes was in trouble. Pena continued the pressure in the second round and won with by submission with a rear-naked choke.

Despite the win, Pena will be a massive +235 underdog in the rematch.

Nunes (21-5) is arguably considered the greatest female combat sports athlete of all time. She won the bantamweight championship by steamrolling Miesha Tate at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016 and added the featherweight title to her collection when she knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 on December 29, 2018. For the next three years Nunes defended both titles, beating top contenders like Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Holly Holm. She is still featherweight champion but has effectively cleaned out that division of any contenders.

Two years ago: Amanda Nunes ko’s Cyborg in only 51 seconds to become champ-champ pic.twitter.com/9GpDLkqUcC — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 29, 2020

One of the most popular fighters in the UFC, it’s no surprise that Nunes is a -280 favorite to become a two-time double champ.

Money line odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Pena: +235

Nunes: -280

Fighter prop odds

Julianna Pena To Win By KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Julianna Pena To Win By Submission: +650

Julianna Pena To Win By Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Amanda Nunes To Win By KO/TKO/DQ: +100

Amanda Nunes To Win By Submission: +450

Amanda Nunes To Win By Decision: +380

