How public is betting and DFS considerations for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC 277 will be held Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main event on the card will see Julianna Pena (12-4) defend the bantamweight title against former champion Amanda Nunes (21-5). Pena is coming off the upset of the year against Nunes. The two last fought back on December 11, when Pena won by submission in Round 2.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Pena at UFC 277 on July 30.

Odds and Betting splits

Nunes: -265 (60% of action, 69% of bets)

Pena: +225 (40% of action, 41% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Nunes By KO, TKO or DQ: +110 (XX% of action, XXX% of bets)

Nunes By Submission: +500 (XX% of action, XXX% of bets)

Nunes By Decision: +330 (XX% of action, XXX% of bets)

Pena By KO, TKO or DQ: +1000 (XX% of action, XXX% of bets)

Pena By Submission: +650 (XX% of action, XXX% of bets)

Pena By Decision: +600 (XX% of action, XXX% of bets)

Tie: +5000 (XX% of action, XXX% of bets)

Nunes: $9,200

Pena: $7,000

Although Pena won the last matchup, everybody is siding with Nunes in this fight. While Nunes is the big favorite, she lost one of the biggest upsets of her career in her last matchup with Pena just a few months ago. With the type of fighter Nunes is, I fully expect a bounce back from her and a big win. Look for a Nunes KO/TKO victory in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.