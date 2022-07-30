UFC 277: How did Amanda Nunes do in her last fight?

UFC 277 is set take place on Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The main event will feature UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defending her title against former champ Amanda Nunes in a rematch from their bout at UFC 269 last December.

It was in that match where Peña pulled off a massive upset over Nunes, submitting her with a rear-naked choke in the second round. The victory ended Nunes’ record reign with the title, a 1,981-day reign that dated back to UFC 200 on July 9, 2016. The loss also ended a 12-match win streak she had built up since defeating former MMA competitor and current WWE superstar Shayna Baszler in March of 2015. She will enter Saturday’s fight with a 21-5 career record.

Nunes enters the fight as the favorite to get her title back with -265 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.