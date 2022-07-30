 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where is SummerSlam being held?

We look at where this year’s Hell in a Cell will be held on Saturday, July 30.

By Nick Simon
2022 NHL Stadium Series - Practice &amp; Family Skates Photo by Sky Candy Studios/NHLI via Getty Images

WWE SummerSlam 2022 will take place on Saturday, July 30th, live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The venue choice of Nissan Stadium solidifies WWE’s decision to bolster SummerSlam as a Wrestlemania-like show and make it a full stadium event. Last year’s show was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and it appears that NFL venues will be a staple for the summer show moving forward. Outside of the aforementioned Las Vegas show last year, the only other SummerSlam event to be held in a stadium was the famous 1992 show that was held at Wembley Stadium in London.

This will also mark just the third WWE pay-per-view to be held in Nashville with the previous two being held at Bridgestone Arena. The first one was Judgement Day in May of 2002, which was the first pay-per-view the company held after rebranding from the WWF to the WWE. The second one was Night of Champions in September of 2014, a show that featured John Cena facing Brock Lesnar in the main event.

