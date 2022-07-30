Who won NASCAR’s Verizon 200 race last year?

NASCAR is headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race is set to begin on Sunday, July 31st at 2:30 p.m and will be broadcast on NBC, consisting of 82 total laps and 200 miles. 2022 marks the second-ever running of the Verizon 200 on the road course.

A.J. Allmendinger won the inaugural race here back in 2021, going over the scheduled 82 laps due to an overtime finish due to wrecks. Allmendinger only led for the final two laps of the race. Ryan Blaney finished second and Kyle Larson behind him in third.

Chase Elliot who won last weekend's race at Pocono Raceway and is the current leader in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Standings is the favorite to take home the victory with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the second with +650 to win, followed by Ross Chastain with +700 odds.