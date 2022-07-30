 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who won NASCAR’s Verizon 200 race last year?

Before the green flag drops at the 2022 Verizon 200 this Sunday, we look back at least year’s winner.

By Elyse.brown
AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race is set to begin on Sunday, July 31st at 2:30 p.m and will be broadcast on NBC, consisting of 82 total laps and 200 miles. 2022 marks the second-ever running of the Verizon 200 on the road course.

A.J. Allmendinger won the inaugural race here back in 2021, going over the scheduled 82 laps due to an overtime finish due to wrecks. Allmendinger only led for the final two laps of the race. Ryan Blaney finished second and Kyle Larson behind him in third.

Chase Elliot who won last weekend's race at Pocono Raceway and is the current leader in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Standings is the favorite to take home the victory with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the second with +650 to win, followed by Ross Chastain with +700 odds.

2022 Verizon 200 Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +400 +100 -200
Kyle Larson +650 +170 -125
Ross Chastain +700 +190 -115
Tyler Reddick +1000 +250 +130
Austin Cindric +1200 +350 +160
Daniel Suarez +1200 +350 +160
Chase Briscoe +1600 +450 +210
Ryan Blaney +1600 +450 +210
Martin Truex Jr. +1600 +450 +210
Kyle Busch +1600 +450 +210
Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +260
A.J. Allmendinger +2000 +550 +260
William Byron +2000 +550 +260
Denny Hamlin +2000 +550 +260
Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +350
Chris Buescher +3000 +800 +400
Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400
Michael McDowell +3000 +800 +400
Joey Logano +4000 +1000 +500
Kurt Busch +5000 +1200 +700
Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1200
Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200
Aric Almirola +10000 +2500 +1200
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200
Justin Haley +10000 +2500 +1200
Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200
Bubba Wallace +50000 +10000 +5000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000
Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000
Loris Hezemans +100000 +50000 +20000
Josh Williams +100000 +50000 +20000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +25000 +10000
Joey Hand +100000 +25000 +10000
Harrison Burton +100000 +25000 +10000
Daniil Kvyat +100000 +25000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +50000 +20000
Cody Ware +100000 +50000 +20000

