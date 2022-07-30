NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Verizon 200?

NASCAR is in Indiana for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speed way Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. It consists of 82 laps and 200 miles and will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 31st and will be broadcast on NBC Before the main event, drivers will compete in the qualifier.

Qualifying starts at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 31st and will be broadcast on USA. The drivers are split into two groups, A and B and compete in two rounds of qualifying. After a 20-minute practice round one will begin. Every driver competes in a 15-minute time session to clock the fastest lap. The top five drivers from each group moves onto the final round. The final round is a 10-minute times session. The fastest qualifier will earn the pole start for Sunday.

Chase Elliot is the favorite to win it all heading into the weekend with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the second favorite at +650, followed by Ross Chastain at +700.