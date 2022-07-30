 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for Verizon 200 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Elyse.brown
NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will take place on Sunday, July 31st at 2:30 p.m. and will broadcast on NBC. The race consists of 82, 2.439-mile laps for a total race length of 200 miles. This will be the second Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race.

Before the main event, drivers will compete in a qualifier on Saturday, July 30th at 10:35 a.m. USA will broadcast the event. Qualifying consists of two rounds after a 20-minute practice. The drivers are split up into two groups, Group A and Group B. All drivers will compete in round one which is a 15-minute timed session. The five fastest drivers from both groups advance to the final round. The final round is a 10-minute timed session competing for the fastest lap. The fastest driver will start in the pole position for the race on Sunday.

Chase Elliott is the favorite to take home the victory heading into the weekend with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the second favorite to win at +650, followed by Ross Chastain at +700.

How to watch qualifying for the Verizon 200

Date: Saturday, July 30
Time: 10:35 a.m ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USANetwork.com

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network or using the USA App. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

2022 Verizon 200, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart Haas Racing
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing
7 Corey Lajoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart Haas Racing
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart Haas Racing
15 Joey Hand Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing
18 Kyle Busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
26 Daniil Kvyat Toyota Team Hezeberg
27 Loris Hezemans Ford Team Hezeberg
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart Haas Racing
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
45 Ty Gibbs Toyota 23XI Racing
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
78 Josh Williams Ford Live Fast Motorsports
99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing

