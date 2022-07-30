NASCAR qualifying for Verizon 200 via live online stream

The 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will take place on Sunday, July 31st at 2:30 p.m. and will broadcast on NBC. The race consists of 82, 2.439-mile laps for a total race length of 200 miles. This will be the second Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race.

Before the main event, drivers will compete in a qualifier on Saturday, July 30th at 10:35 a.m. USA will broadcast the event. Qualifying consists of two rounds after a 20-minute practice. The drivers are split up into two groups, Group A and Group B. All drivers will compete in round one which is a 15-minute timed session. The five fastest drivers from both groups advance to the final round. The final round is a 10-minute timed session competing for the fastest lap. The fastest driver will start in the pole position for the race on Sunday.

Chase Elliott is the favorite to take home the victory heading into the weekend with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the second favorite to win at +650, followed by Ross Chastain at +700.

How to watch qualifying for the Verizon 200

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 10:35 a.m ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network or using the USA App. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.