 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Tyler Reddick wins pole as starting lineup is set for Verizon 200

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson and kate.magdziuk Updated
Chase Elliott (#9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) and Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&amp;M’s Toyota) drive during the NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;MS Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Final Update: Tyler Reddick wins pole position for Sunday’s Verizon 200. This is his second career pole position. The rest of the field can be found below.

Group B Update: Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell will advance to the final round of qualifying.

Group A Update: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney will advance to the final round of qualifying.

The 2022 Verizon 200 race will run from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 31, but ahead of the action is Saturday’s qualifying event. Qualifying can be viewed on USA starting at 10:35 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The Verizon 200 will be utilizing the Indianapolis road course, so there will be group qualifying on Saturday. After a 20-minute warm-up/practice session, the drivers are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will be given 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. The top five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process, with their top five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The remaining 10 drivers will have a new 10-minute time frame to set their fastest lap. The driver who sets the fastest lap in the final round of qualifying will win the pole position for Sunday’s Verizon 200.

Chase Elliott entered qualifying as the odds-favorite to win the Verizon 200 on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at +400. Closely following were Kyle Larson (+650), Ross Chastain (+700) and Tyler Reddick (+1200).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Verizon 200 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Verizon 200 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Tyler Reddick 8
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Joey Logano 22
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Michael McDowell 34
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Todd Gilliland 38
10 Kyle Busch 18
11 Daniel Suarez 99
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 Harrison Burton 21
14 Aric Almirola 10
15 Denny Hamlin 11
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Justin Haley 31
18 Kevin Harvick 4
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 AJ Allmendinger 16
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Kyle Larson 5
23 William Byron 24
24 Cole Custer 41
25 Martin Truex Jr 19
26 Ty Gibbs 45
27 Joey Hand 15
28 Alex Bowman 48
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Corey Lajoie 7
32 Josh Bilicki 77
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Loris Hezemans 27
35 Erik Jones 43
36 Daniil Kvyat 26
37 Josh Williams 78
38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47

More From DraftKings Nation