NASCAR qualifying results: Tyler Reddick wins pole as starting lineup is set for Verizon 200

Final Update: Tyler Reddick wins pole position for Sunday’s Verizon 200. This is his second career pole position. The rest of the field can be found below.

Group B Update: Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell will advance to the final round of qualifying.

Group A Update: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney will advance to the final round of qualifying.

The 2022 Verizon 200 race will run from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 31, but ahead of the action is Saturday’s qualifying event. Qualifying can be viewed on USA starting at 10:35 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The Verizon 200 will be utilizing the Indianapolis road course, so there will be group qualifying on Saturday. After a 20-minute warm-up/practice session, the drivers are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will be given 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. The top five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process, with their top five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The remaining 10 drivers will have a new 10-minute time frame to set their fastest lap. The driver who sets the fastest lap in the final round of qualifying will win the pole position for Sunday’s Verizon 200.

Chase Elliott entered qualifying as the odds-favorite to win the Verizon 200 on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at +400. Closely following were Kyle Larson (+650), Ross Chastain (+700) and Tyler Reddick (+1200).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Verizon 200 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.