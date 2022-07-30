Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 277 title bout

The UFC will hold its next PPV on Saturday, July 30. The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas will play host to UFC 277, with the main event featuring Julianna Pena defending her women’s bantamweight belt against #1 Amanda Nunes. Before we get to that fight, the co-main event will feature #1 Brandon Moreno taking on #2 Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title.

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has injuries to both of his hands. This prompted UFC President Dana White to come up with this interim title fight while the champ is sidelined. Moreno and Kara-France met up in December 2019 at the UFC 245, and Moreno won by unanimous decision.

Moreno’s last three fights have all been against Figueiredo. Their first title fight ended in a draw, with Moreno picking up the submission win in the second. Figueiredo got his revenge last January when he won by unanimous decision.

Kara-France heads into this match with momentum winning three straight fights. The first two he won by knockout, with the most recent being a unanimous decision victory. Askar Askarov did his best to take down Kara-France, but when it went to the scorecards on March 26 of this year, all the judges sided with Kara-France.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30.

Money line odds

Moreno: -210

Kara-France: +180

Winning Method

Moreno to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Moreno to win by Submission: +350

Moreno to win by Decision: +140

Draw: +5000

Kara-France to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +600

Kara-France to win by Submisison: +2000

Kara-France to win by Decision: +330

