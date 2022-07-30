How public is betting and DFS considerations for Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

The UFC will hold its next PPV on Saturday, July 30. The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas will play host to UFC 277, with the main event featuring Julianna Pena defending her women’s bantamweight belt against #1 Amanda Nunes. Before we get to that fight, the co-main event will feature #1 Brandon Moreno taking on #2 Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title.

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has injuries to both of his hands. This prompted UFC President Dana White to come up with this interim title fight while the champ is sidelined. Moreno and Kara-France met up in December 2019 at the UFC 245, and Moreno won by unanimous decision.

Moreno’s last three fights have all been against Figueiredo. Their first title fight ended in a draw, with Moreno picking up the submission win in the second. Figueiredo got his revenge last January when he won by unanimous decision.

Kara-France heads into this match with momentum winning three straight fights. The first two he won by knockout, with the most recent being a unanimous decision victory. Askar Askarov did his best to take down Kara-France, but when it went to the scorecards on March 26 of this year, all the judges sided with Kara-France.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30.

Odds and Betting splits

Moreno: -200 (60% of action, 61% of bets)

Kara-France: +170 (40% of action, 39% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Moreno By KO, TKO or DQ: +400 (6% of action, 7% of bets)

Moreno By Submission: +350 (11% of action, 11% of bets)

Moreno By Decision: +140 (45% of action, 39% of bets)

Kara-France By KO, TKO or DQ: +600 (26% of action, 18% of bets)

Kara-France By Submission: +2000 (2% of action, 5% of bets)

Kara-France By Decision: +330 (10% of action, 19% of bets)

Tie: +5000 (1% of action, 2% of bets)

Moreno: $8,900

Kara-France: $7,300

Kara-France is the sixth-cheapest DFS play of the day. Moreno has the edge in this fight winning their head-to-head matchup from UFC 245. Both of these fighters are known for landing a lot of strikes, so they both would be great additions to your DFS UFC lineup. If you had to go with one, Moreno has more upside, being the favorite in the fight and will likely help your DFS roster more, but Kara-France is still a worthy addition.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.