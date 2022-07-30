UFC 277: How did Brandon Moreno do in his last fight?

UFC 277 is set to take place on Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. One of the marquee matches will feature Brandon Moreno battling Kai Kara-France for the interim UFC Flyweight Championship.

Moreno was last in action at UFC 270 this past January, where he lost the flyweight title to Deiveson Figueiredo in the third match of their trilogy. The bout went five rounds where he lost the belt by unanimous decision. He had previously won the title from Figueiredo at UFC 263 in June of last year, winning by a rear-naked choke submission in three rounds. The Tijuana native enters Saturday’s fight with a career record of 19-6-2 and had won five of his last seven matches prior to losing the title in January.

Moreno is the favorite to win the interim flyweight title with -210 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He had previously defeated Kara-France by unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December of 2019.