UFC 277: How did Kai Kara-France do in his last fight?

UFC 277 is set take place on Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. One of the marquee matches will feature Brandon Moreno battling Kai Kara-France for the interim UFC Flyweight Championship.

Kara-France was last in action this past March, where he defeated Askar Askarov by unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 33 in Columbus, OH. The match lasted three rounds and pushed his winning streak to three. His previous two fights were both first-round knockouts, one against Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 in March of last year and the other one against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269 last December. Both of those victories earned him Performance of the Night honors. KKF enters Saturday’s interim title bout with a career record of 24-9.

Kara-France is the underdog heading into Saturday’s card with +180 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He previously lost to Moreno by unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December of 2019.