How to watch Pennzoil 150 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Indianapolis this weekend for the Pennzoil 150. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, July 30. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBC.com/live.

The race is 62 laps around the 151.2-mile circuit. Chase Briscoe is the current favorite to win the race installed at +350 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs who is currently number one in the Xfinity Series standings has the second-best odds with +400. Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain are also sitting at +400 odds. Last weekend's winner, Noah Gragson, has the third-best odds at +1500.

How to watch the Pennzoil 150

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC.com/live

Live streaming the Pennzoil 150 on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.