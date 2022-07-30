What time is the 2022 Pennzoil 150 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 30 with the Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC or using the NBC app. The race is 62 laps, 151.2 miles and usually lasts around two hours. Austin Cindric, who won the race in 2021, finished at 2:02:54. Chase Briscoe finished seconds before him in 2020 with a time of 2:02:48 to take the win.

Briscoe is the current favorite to win the race again in 2022 at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds, having won the race back in 2020. Noah Gragson, who won the last weekend’s Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, has the third best odds at +1500. Four drivers are tied for second-best odds (+400) Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs and Ross Chastain. Allmendinger currently leads the field in Xfinity Series Standings with 747 points, followed by Justin Allgaier (who won the Pennzoil 150 back in 2018) with 731 and Ty Gibbs with 725.