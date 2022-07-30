How to watch SummerSlam 2022 via live stream

The WWE will descend upon the Music City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The company’s showcase event of the summer will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

The show will be headlined by the Last Man Standing match for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns defends against Brock Lesnar. After feuding on and off for over seven years, this is being billed as the final match between these two titans...well, until the next time the company gets jammed up by injuries and has to run this match again. Reigns previously defeated Lesnar in the main event of Wrestlemania 38 this past April ton unify the WWE and Universal championships.

The show’s undercard will also feature four title matches, including Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair settling her year-long feud with Becky Lynch and Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defending against Ronda Rousey. We’ll also get Logan Paul once again stepping into the squared circle as he’ll battle The Miz.

You will only be able to watch SummerSlam via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. The card is subject to change.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match)

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (Jeff Jarrett is the special guest referee)

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

The Mysterios vs. Judgement Day (No Disqualification)

