How can I bet on SummerSlam 2022?

SummerSlam weekend is here with the WWE’s marquee event of the summer taking place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

As with every WWE pay-per-view, you can win big money by participating in a free $25,000 SummerSlam pool courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. To play, returning users will have to sign into their DraftKings Sportsbook account while first-time users can create one for free. From there, you will be asked to make nine predictions about the Last Man Standing main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Questions include how many people Brock Lesnar will F5 and if the ringside barricade will be broken, among several others. The more questions you answer correctly, the higher the potential pool payout will be.

This is a good chance for you to test your prediction skills and win some money in the process, so don’t miss out on this opportunity!