What time does SummerSlam 2022 start?

WWE will hold one of its flagship pay-per-views on Saturday with SummerSlam taking place live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of the evening will be the Last Man Standing match for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns once again defends against Brock Lesnar. Expect this match to begin no earlier than 10:45 p.m. ET and get plenty of time to close out the show.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match)

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (Jeff Jarrett is the special guest referee)

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

The Mysterios vs. Judgement Day (No Disqualification)

*Card subject to change.