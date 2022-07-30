Predictions for every match at SummerSlam 2022

The WWE is set to descend upon the Music City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The company’s showcase event of the summer will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

The spectacle has a very interesting card with several matches of consequences. Below, we’ll make some predictions for the show.

SummerSlam 2022 predictions

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match)

Winner: Roman Reigns

It’s hard to imagine Reigns’ near two-year run at the top ending here, even when facing Brock Lesnar once again. This match could most likely end with both guys down for the count and Reigns barely getting up before the referee counts to 10. We’ll predict the Big Dog walking out of Nashville with both titles still around his shoulders.

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Winner: Bianca Belair

This is the big blowoff match to Belair and Lynch’s year-long feud, returning to where it began at last year’s SummerSlam. Similar to their classic at Wrestlemania in April, this should be a competitive match where Belair walks out on top. We’ll also predict Rhea Ripley coming out to attack Belair post match. Ripley earned herself a title opportunity earlier in the summer before going on the shelf with an injury.

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Winner: Liv Morgan (by DQ)

Here’s the conundrum. On one hand, Liv Morgan has shined as a star since winning the title at Money in the Bank and it’s hard to imagine the company pulling the plug on her reign this early. On the other hand, you don’t want to have Ronda Rousey taking two losses in the span of a month.

The easy way out of this is to have Rousey get herself disqualified and issue a vicious beatdown on the champ. Rousey’s current run as a face isn’t being as well received as the company would hope, so we’ll predict a heel turn here to continue the feud.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (Jeff Jarrett is the special guest referee)

Winner: The Street Profits

The Usos losing here would make sense for two reasons. 1. It would cast doubt on whether Reigns will win in the main event later. 2. There is nothing left for them to accomplish as they’ve put down every other tag team for the past year.

We’ll say that the Profits will benefit from Jeff Jarrett as the referee and take the straps. However, if they lose, they’re done as a tag team and a breakup will be imminent.

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Open and shut. Lashley dominates Theory to retain. The only interesting thing about Theory on this show is if he’ll cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Winner: The Miz

The big celebrity showcase for SummerSlam will be Logan Paul stepping into the ring to face The Miz, who he teamed up with at Wrestlemania before getting sneak attacked after the match.

Miz is normally very generous in putting over celebrities and guests but we’ll predict that he’ll walk out with the victory. Interference from Ciampa and Maryse will most likely factor into the decision. Paul has a multi-match contract with the WWE, so he’ll get his heat back at some point in the near future.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Winner: Pat McAfee

This could actually be the biggest sleeper match on the card considering what McAfee is willing to do in the ring and the underrated nature of Corbin’s work in big matches. Pat Mac walks out on top here.

The Mysterios vs. Judgement Day (No Disqualification)

Winner: Judgement Day

Judgement Day has been feuding with the Mysterios for several weeks and it came to a head last Monday with the former ambushing the latter during Rey Mysterio’s 20-year WWE anniversary celebration. The heels should pick up the win here but the story coming out of the match could be the return of Edge, who is believed to be behind the cryptic vignettes airing on Raw for the past month.