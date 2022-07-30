Why is Logan Paul wrestling at SummerSlam 2022?

WWE heads to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday for its annual SummerSlam pay-per-view airing live on Peacock. SummerSlam is considered the company’s second biggest show of the year behind Wrestlemania and they usually pull out all of the stops to make it feel like a big-time spectacle.

One of the marquees of the show will be famous social media influencer and part-time professional boxer Logan Paul once again stepping into the ring for a match, this time against The Miz. We just saw the celebrity compete at Wrestlemania 38 in April, so why is he back? We’ll detail below.

SummerSlam 2022: Why is Logan Paul here?

Paul has made various appearances for the WWE over the past few years and finally stepped into the ring for Wrestlemania this past spring. He and The Miz teamed up to defeat the Mysterios in a tag team match but afterwards, Miz turned on Paul and attacked him with his finishing move “The Skull Crushing Finale”.

Paul was off WWE television for the next few months before late June, when the news broke that he had signed a multi-match contract with the company. The YouTube star wasted no time in challenging The Miz to a match at SummerSlam, a challenge that was eventually accepted by the “A-List” superstar of the WWE. The two have since spent the previous two weeks of Monday Night Raw sparring back and forth on the microphone and coming to blows in the buildup to their match.

It’s unknown when or where we’ll see Paul again after SummerSlam. The company has a few stadium shows lined up overseas with in the next few months, so we’ll most likely see him appear in at least one of them.