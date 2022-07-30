Full list of tee times for final round of 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Tony Finau is in position to make it back-to-back wins on the PGA TOUR.

After taking home the 3M Open last week, the 32-year-old Finau looks to double his career TOUR win total in just eight days as he’ll battle with Taylor Pendrith in the last pairing on Sunday. Both players check in at -21, with a four-shot lead on the field after three rounds.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Finau is the favorite at -140. Pendrith is yet to win as a pro, and in fact has just one Top 10 on the PGA TOUR this year, a T5 in the cross-field Bermuda Championship in October. For the Canadian Pendrith, his performance this week assures him of keeping his tour card for next season. But a win tomorrow means a spot in the 2023 Masters, the PGA Championship, and a full exemption thru the end of the 2024 season as well in addition to the $1.512 million that goes to the victor.

The fourth round of the tournament gets underway Sunday morning, with PGA TOUR Live showing every shot beginning at 7:30 a.m. until the finish. The Golf Channel has coverage from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on television, with CBS handling the end of the day from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. or until a playoff decides it.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday.