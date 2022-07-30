Full undercard for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. junior middleweight fight

TGB Promotions is back with its next event on Sho Championship Boxing on Friday, July 29. The card will get underway at 9 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A three-bout main card will be highlighted by a junior middleweight bout between Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr.

Garcia has been away from boxing for over a year and a half. He last competed in December of 2020 when he lost by unanimous decision to Errol Spence Jr. Garcia is back, and he is fighting at a new weight class. He has a career record of 36-3 with 21 knockouts to his credit. Garcia enters as the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -800 odds.

Benavidez Jr. enters with a 27-1-1 record with 18 knockouts. His most recent fight against Francisco Emanuel Torres was ruled a majority decision draw in November 2021. Before that, he was knocked out in the 12th round by Terence Crawford in October of 2018. With one fight in nearly four years, it will be interesting to see what Benavidez Jr. has left in the tank. DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t predicting a win in his return as he enters as the heavy underdog with +500 odds.

Main Card for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.

Main event : Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., junior middleweight

: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., junior middleweight Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, heavyweight

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, junior welterweight

Preliminary Card for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.