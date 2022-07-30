Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. live stream: How to watch junior middleweight bout online via live stream

SHO Championship Boxing will play host to a boxing event on Friday, July 29. TGB Promotions will have a jam-packed night of 11 fights. The main card will start at 9 p.m. ET and feature the final three fights of the evening. The main event of the night will feature Danny Garcia taking on Jose Benavidez Jr. in a junior middleweight bout.

Garcia has been away from boxing for over a year and a half. He last competed in December of 2020 when he lost by unanimous decision to Errol Spence Jr. Garcia is back, and he is fighting at a new weight class. He has a career record of 36-3 with 21 knockouts to his credit. Garcia enters as the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -800 odds.

Benavidez Jr. enters with a 27-1-1 record with 18 knockouts. His most recent fight against Francisco Emanuel Torres was ruled a majority decision draw in November 2021. Before that, he was knocked out in the 12th round by Terence Crawford in October of 2018. With one fight in nearly four years, it will be interesting to see what Benavidez Jr. has left in the tank. DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t predicting a win in his return as he enters as the heavy underdog with +500 odds.

To watch Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already subscribed to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you can add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added to your monthly bill.

Winning Method for Main Event

Garcia by Decision: -145

Garcia by KO, TKO or DQ: +175

Draw: +2200

Benavidez Jr. by Decision: +900

Benavidez Jr. by KO, TKO or DQ: +1200

Main Card for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.

Main event : Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., junior middleweight

: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., junior middleweight Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, heavyweight

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, junior welterweight

Preliminary Card for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.