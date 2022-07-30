WWE SummerSlam 2022: Full list of winners, match results, video, more

The WWE descends upon the Music City tonight with SummerSlam coming live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The company’s showcase event of the summer will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Eight matches are on the card for the marquee event and it will be headlined by the Last Man Standing showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. We’ll also get Bianca Belair defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defending against Ronda Rousey.

As a reminder, you can answer questions about the main event and participate in the $25,000 free-to-play pool courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Below, we’ll keep track of the live results of the show and any major happenings at Nissan Stadium.

SummerSlam match results

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match)

Winner: TBD

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Winner: TBD

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Winner: TBD

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (Jeff Jarrett is the special guest referee)

Winner: TBD

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Winner: TBD

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Winner: TBD

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Winner: TBD

The Mysterios vs. Judgement Day (No Disqualification)

Winner: TBD