Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Bedminster tournament

Giving up the Ryder Cup captaincy is just 18 holes from being a very profitable decision for Sweden’s Henrik Stenson.

With 18 holes remaining from LIV Golf at Trump Bedminster in Somerset County, New Jersey, Stenson holds a three-shot lead entering at -9 the final round, and looks to win the third-ever event on the nascent tour. It’s his first as a member of the new league, but cost him the chance to participate as captain of the European Ryder Cup team.

He’ll still have plenty of competition as Dustin Johnson is at -6, with Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz, and Talor Gooch all checking in at -5. With $4 million to the winner, you can bet the action will be intense on the last day of the event. A total of $25 million will be distributed tomorrow, with $20 million based on the individual leaderboard, and an additional $5 million for the winners of the team event.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The event can be streamed from here on Youtube, but no television broadcast is yet available in the United States.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 3 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Trump Bedminster on Sunday in Somerset County, New Jersey.