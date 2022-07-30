Juneau Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Juneau Marathon will take place on Saturday, July 30. The race will begin at the Savikko Park on Douglas Island and will start at 7 a.m. AKT which is the time zone in Alaska due to how far west it is. For reference, that would be 11 a.m. ET. Douglas Island is just west of Juneau and is accessed by a short bridge.

Start time

The race will get started bright and early at 7 a.m. AKT.

How to watch

The best way to watch the action of the 2022 Juneau Marathon will be in person.

Course map

This course is an out-and-back marathon rather than a loop. The first mile will see runners gain 75 ft. in elevation, but it eventually evens out as the marathon is right at sea level.

A course map can be found here.

Weather

At AccuWeather, the weather description is “cloudy with a little rain.” The high is 60 degrees with a low of 54. Saturday has an 80% chance of rain with 99% cloud cover.

Prize money

There is no prize money listed for the 2022 Juneau Marathon.

Who won the last race?

50 people participated in the 2021 Juneau Marathon. The fastest male finisher was Dan Lemelman, who finished in 2:43:07. The fastest female competitor was Abby McIntyre, who finished in 3:24:00, 32 minutes ahead of the next fastest competitor.