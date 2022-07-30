Kensington Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Kensington Marathon will take place on Sunday, July 31. The course will start and finish at Maple Beach as runners will travel around Kent Lake. The marathon will get started at 7 a.m. ET and will utilize waves of small groups. The race was held in both 2020 and 2021 and will still be utilizing safe distancing and COVID-19 protocols this year.

Start time

The Kensington Marathon will get started at 7 a.m. ET with early starts getting underway at 5 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The best way to catch the race will be live and in person around the lake. If you want to follow along with a certain runner or give cheers, you can do so with the RaceJoy mobile app.

Course map

The race will begin and end in the parking lot. At the beginning of the race, there is a short out and back in the first mile, and then runners will complete three full loops of the lake.

A link to the course map can be found here.

Weather

The closest site to Kensington, Michigan at AccuWeather is Milford, Michigan. The weather description for Sunday is “mostly sunny.” The high is 82, and the low is 65, with a 5% chance of rain.

Prize money

There isn’t any prize money listed for the 2022 Kensington Marathon.

Who won the last race?

In 2021, Matthew Tarry had the fastest time for a male runner as he finished in 3:16:57. The fastest female participant a year ago was Nicole House, who finished the marathon in 4:13:38.