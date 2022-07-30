Why is Pat McAfee wrestling at SummerSlam 2022?

WWE heads to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday for its annual SummerSlam pay-per-view airing live on Peacock. SummerSlam is considered the company’s second biggest show of the year behind Wrestlemania and they usually pull out all of the stops to make it feel like a big-time spectacle.

One of the marquees will be former NFL punter and Friday Night Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee stepping back into the ring to take on Happy Corbin. We just saw him battling both Theory and the recently retired Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania in April, so why is he getting physical once again? We’ll detail below.

SummerSlam 2022: Why is Pat McAfee wrestling?

McAfee has become a mainstay on WWE television in recent years, participating in matches and etching himself as the color commentator on Friday Night Smackdown. During that run, he’s had disdain for Happy Corbin, whom he has nicknamed “Bum Ass Corbin”.

Corbin, a former NFL offensive guard who was actually roommates with McAfee during his brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts, hasn’t appreciated the comments and went out of his way to attack McAfee at the commentary desk. From there, the match at SummerSlam was set and they’ve traded words on the microphone with a few Corbin sneak attacks sprinkled in. We’ll see what these two will do in front of the Nashville crowd.