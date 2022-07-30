Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, July 30

Every MLB team will be in action on Saturday, July 30. The action will get started early as the Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+. The Rays will send Corey Kluber to the mound, who will face the team he spent the first nine years of his career.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, July 30

Austin Riley over 1.5 total bases (-130)

Riley is likely in contention for the National League Player of the Month. He has been decimating baseballs all year. In 99 games, he is hitting .299, with 116 hits, 29 home runs, 67 RBI and an on-base percentage of .360, leading the Atlanta Braves in each stat. Riley went 3-4 on Friday with two doubles and three RBI.

Clayton Kershaw over 4.5 strikeouts (-130)

The southpaw Kershaw will be taking on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday. While that isn’t normally a pitcher you want to back, Kershaw has been on point this year. He has at least five strikeouts in four of his last five starts. When he faced the Rockies earlier this season, he fanned four batters and should be able to get that fifth strike out in this start.

New York Mets moneyline (-190)

The Mets picked up the win in the divisional series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday. On Saturday, they will send Carlos Carrasco to the mound, although the Marlins starter hasn’t been named at the time of this writing. New York should continue their four-game win streak on Saturday if Carrasco has his usual stuff on the mound.

Nestor Cortes to record the win (+105)

Nasty Nestor Cortes will be taking on the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The Royals did get star catcher Salvador Perez back from injury but traded their best bat of the season, Andrew Benintendi, to the Yankees. Cortes enters with an 8-3 record and a 2.48 ERA. Not only should he pitch well, but he should also get the run support needed for a win.

