MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, July 30

The MLB schedule for Saturday, July 30 will have nine games played in its main slate. The action starts at 7:10 p.m. ET as the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros. Seattle made the first trade that could spark movement ahead of the trade deadline as they acquired former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo Friday night.

Top Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. COL ($9,900) — Kershaw enters with a 7-2 record and a 2.49 ERA. His strikeout numbers are down, but the southpaw’s stuff has been really good. Kershaw has flirted with multiple no-hitters this year and is one of the pitchers you can still rely on when he takes on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Joe Musgrove, SD vs. MIN ($9,600) — Musgrove is rumored to be nearing a massive extension with the San Diego Padres. He enters with an 8-3 record and a 2.63 ERA. The Minnesota Twins lineup isn’t the best and Musgrove should be in line for another solid outing on the mound on Saturday.

Top Hitters

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs. WAS ($6,200) — Goldy is firmly throwing his name in the hat for National League MVP this season. He is hitting .334 with 24 home runs and 78 RBI which all lead the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt also leads the team with a .415 OBP and 119 hits. He had a 25-game hit streak earlier this season and has at least one hit in six straight games.

Austin Riley, ATL vs. ARI ($5,900) — Riley is likely in contention for the National League Player of the Month. He has been decimating baseballs all year. In 99 games, he is hitting .299, with 116 hits, 29 home runs, 67 RBI and an on-base percentage of .360, leading the Atlanta Braves in each stat. Riley went 3-4 on Friday with two doubles and three RBI.

Value Pitcher

Ian Anderson, ATL vs. ARI ($6,900) — Anderson is making his 20th start of the season. He got rocked in his last outing against the Los Angeles Angels but has been decent this year with an 8-6 record and 5.31 ERA. The benefit for Anderson is that he can expect decent run support in his start as the Atlanta lineup has been crushing the ball so far in the second half of the season.

Value Hitter

Nick Castellanos, PHI vs. PIT ($3,800) — Castellanos has had plenty of experience facing Keller as they used to be in the same division when Castellanos was with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. He enters 7-21 against Keller and has two doubles and two home runs against him. Castellanos is hitting .253 with eight home runs and 47 RBI this season.