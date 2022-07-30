Best MLB player prop bets to consider for July 30

15 games are on the MLB slate for Saturday, July 30 which includes a must-watch Game 3 between AL West rivals Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. Houston will look to go up 3-0 in their series and extend their lead atop the AL West, with Seattle sitting behind them in second place. Over in the National League, the San Diego Padres will continue their run for a wildcard berth as they face the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. With exciting matchups on the schedule here are our favorite MLB player props for Saturday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 30

Ross Stripling over 3.5 strikeouts vs. Tigers (-170)

Stripling will be on the mound today against the Detroit Tigers, who rank 26th in batting average at .229 and 30th in total team runs. Stripling has a 3.1 ERA and a 19.6% strikeout rate, while the Tigers have a 23.5% strikeout rate and rank last in baseball with 3.24 runs per game.

Daulton Varsho over 0.5 hits vs. Braves (-170)

Varsho is batting .236 this season with a .306 on-base percentage and a .416 SLG. On Saturday he faces Ian Anderson and his 5.31 ERA on the hill. Varsho fairs much better versus righties with a .781 OPS compared to his .533 OPS against lefties. Varsho went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple in Friday’s loss and look for him to be efficient on the plate once again against Atlanta.

Jo Adell over 0.5 total bases vs. Rangers (-150)

Adell faces the Texas Rangers on Saturday with Glen Otto on the hill, who brings his 5.37 ERA with him. He’s fairing much better against righties this season with a .735 OPS compared to .463 against lefties. Adell went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double in Friday’s loss to Texas and has a hit in three of his five last games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.