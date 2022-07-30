SummerSlam pool predictions: Questions for main event in Nashville

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with SummerSlam coming live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.

The company’s biggest show of the summer with feature eight matches on the card. The main event will be the Last Man Standing match for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the nine questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the men’s ladder match to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

Who will win the match?

Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar

It’s hard to imagine the Reigns title-run ending here, especially since he’s already been slotted for a showdown with Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September. We’ll predict the “Tribal Chief” retaining.

Where will the match end?

In-ring

Ringside

Other

How many tables will be broken?

Over 1.5 or Under 1.5

How many individual people will Brock Lesnar F5 during the match?

Over 3.5 or Under 3.5

How many total Superman punches will be hit?

Over 6.5 or Under 6.5

The idea of Reigns hitting seven Superman punches is absurd. Take the under.

What will be the first foreign object used as a weapon?

Table

Ladder

Chair

Kendo stick

Title belt

Not listed/No object

Will the ringside barricade be broken?

Yes or No

Will Roman Reigns retain both titles at SummerSlam?

Yes or No

Will Theory cash in his briefcase at SummerSlam?

Yes or No

They have talked up the possibility of a Theory cash-in so many times that they have to go through with it. He’ll most likely appear but won’t be successful.