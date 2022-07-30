When is the next WWE pay-per-view after SummerSlam?

WWE is heading to the Music City on Saturday for SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. While SummerSlam is the second biggest show of the year, it’s not too early to look at the company’s next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Clash at the Castle, coming live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3. The show will be a milestone as it will mark the company’s first ppv in the United Kingdom since Insurrextion in June of 2003. It will also be their first major stadium in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London. It was during that iconic where countryman British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

Judging by the early promotional posters, the main event is projected to be a clash between undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A native of Scotland, McIntyre winning the championship in the UK would be an iconic moment that the company couldn’t pass up. We’ll see how the stories play out over the next month.