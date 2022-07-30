Pick on the Total for Saturday’s Rangers-Angels game

The Los Angeles Angels have seen their season go down the tubes 15-40 in their last 55 games entering Friday’s home game with the Texas Rangers and will look to get their offense ignited on Saturday.

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels (-115, 8)

The Rangers give Glenn Otto the start, who’s struggled to a 4-7 record and 5.37 ERA, surrendering at least three runs in five of his last six starts with 4.7 walks per nine innings.

Rookie Chase Silseth gets his seventh career start for Los Angeles and will look to complete at least five innings for the second time in his career, allowing at least three runs in four of his last five starts with a 5.87 ERA on the season and opponents hitting .315 off of him at home.

The Rangers are 26th in bullpen ERA since July 3rd with Dennis Santana and Garrett Richards both posting ERAs over 9.00 the past 30 days while the Angels are 20th in bullpen ERA in this span.

The Rangers are third in the American League in home runs per game on the road with more runs per game on the road than at home, playing 4.4 runs per game at home versus 4.6 runs per game on the road.

With a pair of young starters with north of 5.00 ERAs and both teams in the top 12 of the league in home runs per game, a slugfest will bust out in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Play: Rangers vs Angels Over 8

