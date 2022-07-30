Report: Yankees targeting Frankie Montas, Jose Quintana

The New York Yankees were unable to land Cincinnati Reds SP Luis Castillo, who was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pretty hefty package on Friday night. The M’s had to let go of their No. 1 prospect, along with a few other top-10 prospects, in order to acquire Castillo. The Yankees were reluctant to include top prospect SS Anthony Volpe in the deal and are forced to move to another target.

According to reports, that target appears to be Oakland Athletics SP Frankie Montas. Pittsburgh Pirates LHP Jose Quintana is also in the mix and Los Angeles Angels SP Noah Syndergaard has also been linked to the Yanks. Montas is the best of that bunch, though Quintana has had a solid season for the Pirates with a 3.24 FIP over 20 starts. Syndergaard isn’t nearly the same player as when he was with the Mets. As another veteran arm for long relief in the bullpen, Thor would cost less and be more of a consolation prize.

Montas probably should have been an All-Star this season. While he’s 4-9, that has more to do with the A’s team around him. Montas has a 3.36 FIP and 9.4 K/9 with a 117 ERA+. He’s been fantastic over six season in Oakland but only has 35 wins to show for it in 114 appearances. Montas moving to the Yankees would give him a chance to be the No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole in the postseason.

The issue is the M’s set the market for a starter with Castillo. Chances are the A’s will hold the Yanks hostage for Volpe or another top prospect, perhaps Jasson Dominguez. Oswald Peraza was the centerpiece of the offer for Castillo. The SS prospect could be enticing to the Athletics but chances are the Yanks would need to sweeten the deal.