Jacob deGrom set to make season debut Tuesday against Nationals

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is set to make his season debut on Tuesday, August 2 against the Washington Nationals, per Mike Puma. deGrom has been sidelined with a stress reaction in his right shoulder that he suffered during spring training.

Signs have been pointing to the return of deGrom as he made his fourth rehab start on Wednesday, July 27. The Mets have been ramping up his pitch counts to keep tabs on how he felt so he didn’t suffer a setback. His fourth, and likely final, rehab start was both his best and his worst. It was his worst because he gave up his first runs on the back of two home runs. It was his best because it was his highest pitch count, and he struck out six while not suffering any pain to set up his MLB season debut next Tuesday.

deGrom will join a New York pitching staff that hasn’t missed him. It seems crazy, but the Mets are in first place in the NL East with a 62-37 record, and they have done it without deGrom. Washington, unfortunately, becomes the sacrificial lambs as their series to start next week will see them face off against deGrom and teammate Max Scherzer, giving us the first viewing of this 1,2 punch.