Pat Freiermuth injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era for their offense as veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired. It is expected that the Steelers will deploy some form of Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett under center. Now more than ever, the offensive players around the quarterback will have an even bigger role.

Second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be a main component of the offense again. After the training camp practice on Friday, July 29, it was reported that Freiermuth had sustained a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Details haven’t come out about the severity of the hamstring injury, but with their fickle nature, he could be taking it easy so as not to aggravate it.

Pat Freiermuth’s injury

Injury suffered: Hamstring

When it happened: Thursday, July 28 (training camp)

The injury was sustained during training camp practice and has sidelined the tight end at the tail end of the first week. The Steelers have an off day on Sunday, July 31, so keep an eye out next week for any potential update on Muth’s injury.

Latest training camp updates

Freiermuth is taking it easy at practice on Saturday, July 30. Head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t given any word on Freiermuth’s status, but the current outlook is that it isn’t a severe injury.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Freiermuth is being drafted as the overall TE12 in half-PPR scoring at FantasyPros. This is a solid landing spot for him, given that he will be the third or fourth receiving option in this offense. He will remain a red zone threat and should take a step forward in his second season.

If he gets limited throughout training camp, this draft position and his outlook for the season will take a hit. The Steelers will be run-heavy with Najee Harris and must prioritize establishing the run to help their quarterback spread the ball around. Freiermuth is in the fourth tier of tight ends and wouldn’t be a horrible option if you end up waiting on selecting a tight end in your drafts.