Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. bout scrapped due to weight issues for Rahman

The scheduled bout between Youtuber Jake Paul and former WBC heavyweight contender Hasim Rahman Jr. has been scrapped due to Rahman Jr. being unable to come close to the contractually obligated weight for the fight. The pair were scheduled to meet at Madison Square Garden in one week on August 6th.

Rahman competed at just over 224 lbs. for his last contest on April 29th, where he was stopped via a 5th round TKO by Kenzie Morrison for the vacant WBC heavyweight championship. It was the first career loss for Rahman (12-1, 6KO’s), who would have had to meet a catchweight of 205 lbs. for this bout.

#PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/thnjyjUEMT — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 31, 2022

“Most Valuable Promotions and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner,” said the press release from Paul’s promotion company.

Regarding the weight issue and meeting at 205 lbs., “(I)n the last 48 hours, it has become clear that these assurances were not made in good faith,” the release said. “The boxing community must hold Hasim Rahman Jr liable for his lack of professionalism. There has been endless work, time, and money put into building this event.”

The entire card is now off, and no makeup dates or fights have been set.