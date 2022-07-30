Logan Paul frogsplashes Miz through announcer table at SummerSlam [Video]

Logan Paul defeated the Miz during his match at SummerSlam on Saturday, but not before delivering a memorable highlight. The social media influencer took to the skies and delivered a frog splash to his opponent through the announce table at Nissan Stadium.

Take a look at this.

FROG SPLASH THROUGH THE ANNOUCERS TABLE!!!



LOGAN PAUL IS GOING NUTS. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DYwAXo0kVF — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 31, 2022

The YouTube superstar executed this perfectly. Rob Van Dam and Eddie Guerrero would be proud.

The match itself was pretty good with Paul doing multiple aerial attacks to bring down the former two-time WWE Champion. Miz’s wife Maryse and his associate Ciampa provided interference at various points throughout the contest, but A.J. Styles came out to even the score. Following Paul’s frog splash, Miz pulled out what appeared to be a chain and attempted to hit Paul with it, but missed. Paul then put Miz down with his own finishing move “The Skull Crushing Finale” for the win.

Paul has a multi-match contract with the WWE, so the question now becomes when and where will his next match be.