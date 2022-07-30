Julio Rodriguez suffers wrist injury vs. Astros Saturday

Seattle Mariners star rookie Julio Rodriguez appeared to suffer a wrist injury in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros. Rodriguez tried to shake off the pitch, but was clearly in some pain after he got hit.

Rodriguez announced his presence on the national scene during the Home Run Derby, when he eliminated reigning champion Pete Alonso en route to a second-place finish. The Mariners obviously have high hopes for Rodriguez, who has 18 home runs and 57 RBIs this season. He was hitting .274 on the year entering Saturday’s game.

If Rodriguez were to miss significant time, look for Seattle to use Sam Haggerty and Kyle Lewis in the outfield. The Mariners do have some injury issues there, with both Dylan Moore and Taylor Trammell experiencing some setbacks at the moment. It’ll also be interesting to see what happens to Seattle in the AL wildcard race if Rodriguez misses time. The Mariners are currently 2.5 games up on the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot in the AL.