F1 results: Who won the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday

Lap 7 Update: Kevin Magnussen gets the black and orange flag and has to pit. He was in 10th place at the time. An announcement also comes through the broadcast that the course will be dry for the next half hour.

Lap 1 Update: Albon suffers damage to his car after early contact which caused debris to appear on the track. Virtual safety car out early.

LAP 1/70



Albon has damage after contact in the opening few corners. There's debris on the track.



Virtual Safety Car #HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ztvpXmL6kf — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2022

The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix got underway Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET and airs on ESPN. George Russell holds the pole position and is joined by Carlos Sainz Jr. on the front row. Points leader Max Verstappen struggled in qualifying and will start in the 10th position when the race gets underway.

Leclerc entered Sunday’s race as the favorite to win at +155 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was followed by Sainz at +230 and Russell at +2390. Verstappen had the fourth best odds at +900 and then it dropped to +2200 for Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. Leclerc and Sainz are -330 to finish on the podium, Russell is -200, Hamilton is +180, and Verstappen is +185.

A year ago, Esteban Ocon won the race by 2.736 seconds over Hamilton after coming back from the eight position to start. Hamilton had opened the race as the pole-sitter and had won the race the previous three straight years.

We’ll provide updates throughout the race as the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix produces a winner.