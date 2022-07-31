Where is the next F1 race?

The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix (and yet another Max Verstappen victory) are in the books, and F1 teams are now heading into their “summer break” — a shutdown period that takes place every August where team activities are restricted. The Belgian Grand Prix will be the first race back after the break.

The Belgium Grand Prix takes place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. This will be the 55th Belgium Grand Prix that will be held at Spa Francorchamps circuit. A long track that consist of only 44 laps, each 7.004 km (4.352 mi) for a total of 308.052 km (191.41 mi). According to Formula1.com, the size of the track and nature of Belgian weather means it can be dry on one part of the track and raining on another which makes for a very interesting race as grip can vary from turn to turn.

Max Verstappen, who was born in Belgium, won the 2021 Belgium Grand Prix, but it wasn’t much of a race as it ended after only three laps due to heavy rains and storms. Only half the points were rewarded and most drivers finished where they qualified aside from those who crashed on the course. Lewis Hamilton won back in 2020 and finished with a time of 1:24:08.761.