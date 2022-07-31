When is the next F1 event after the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen has officially won the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, and now, the field of competitors will head into the annual “summer break,” a shutdown period that takes place every August where team activities are restricted.

The summer break is used as a way to save cost and give a holiday period for teams and fans before starting things back up. But fear not F1 fans, after the break we get three races back-to-back-to-back! First up after the break will be the Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday, August 28.

The Belgium Grand Prix takes place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. A long track that consists of only 44 laps, each 7.004 km (4.352 mi) for a total of 308.052 km (191.41 mi). Valtteri Bottas holds the record for the fastest lap here at Spa Francorchamps when he clocked a lap at 1:46.286 in 2018. This will be the 55th Belgium Grand Prix that will be held at Spa Francorchamps circuit.

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Belgium Grand Prix but it wasn’t much of a race as it ended after only three laps and long delays due to heavy rains and storms. Only half the points were rewarded and most drivers finished where they qualified aside from those who crashed on the course. Lewis Hamilton won back in 2020 and finished with a time of 1:24:08.761. Hamilton, who finished in second place in the Hungarian Grand Prix, has won the Belgium GP four times.

Michael Schumacher, a legend in Formula One and father of current Haas driver Mick Schumacher, holds the record for most wins at the Belgium GP with six wins. Ferrari has the most wins here as a team with 18. Red Bull, the current leader in the constructor standings, has four victories in Belgium.