How to watch NASCAR’s Verizon 200 via live stream

NASCAR is headed back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2022 Verizon 200 Cup Series race. AJ Allmendinger will seek a second straight victory at the Brickyard in only the second year of this race. The race will air at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and be available via live stream at nbc.com/live and through the NBC Sports App.

Tyler Reddick claimed the pole position at Saturday’s qualifying event. Following the setting of the starting lineup, he is the odds on favorite to win the race at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Austin Cindric (+550), Chase Elliott (+700), Daniel Suarez (+800) and Chase Briscoe (+800). Elliott currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 787 points. Ross Chastain, who sits 105 points behind him in second place, is at +1000 to win.

2022 Verizon 200 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC, NBC Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream on the NBC website or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.