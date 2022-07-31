 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Verizon 200 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2022 Verizon 200 Cup Series race. AJ Allmendinger will seek a second straight victory at the Brickyard in only the second year of this race. The race will air at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and be available via live stream at nbc.com/live and through the NBC Sports App.

Tyler Reddick claimed the pole position at Saturday’s qualifying event. Following the setting of the starting lineup, he is the odds on favorite to win the race at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Austin Cindric (+550), Chase Elliott (+700), Daniel Suarez (+800) and Chase Briscoe (+800). Elliott currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 787 points. Ross Chastain, who sits 105 points behind him in second place, is at +1000 to win.

2022 Verizon 200 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC, NBC Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream on the NBC website or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Verizon 200 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Tyler Reddick 8
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Joey Logano 22
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Michael McDowell 34
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Todd Gilliland 38
10 Kyle Busch 18
11 Daniel Suarez 99
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 Harrison Burton 21
14 Aric Almirola 10
15 Denny Hamlin 11
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Justin Haley 31
18 Kevin Harvick 4
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 AJ Allmendinger 16
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Kyle Larson 5
23 William Byron 24
24 Cole Custer 41
25 Martin Truex Jr 19
26 Ty Gibbs 45
27 Joey Hand 15
28 Alex Bowman 48
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Corey Lajoie 7
32 Josh Bilicki 77
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Loris Hezemans 27
35 Erik Jones 43
36 Daniil Kvyat 26
37 Josh Williams 78
38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47

