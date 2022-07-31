What time is the 2022 Verizon 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 31 with the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC.com/live. The race is 82 laps around the 2.439-mile circuit. In 2021, A.J. Allmendinger won the race in 3 hours and 20 minutes. The race was extended by overtime so the race tomorrow will likely be three hours.

The first stage of the race will be 15 laps, the second stage 20 laps and the final stage will be 47 laps. The combined road course at the Indy Motor Speedway has 14 total turns and Tyler Reddick picked up pole position at qualifying on Saturday.

Reddick heads into Sunday’s race with the best odds to win installed at +550. He is followed by Austin Cindric (+600), Chase Elliott (+650), Chase Briscoe (+800) and Daniel Suarez (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Verizon 200.