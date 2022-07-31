 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR results: Who won the Verizon 200 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Stage 2, Lap 5 Update: Kevin Harvick gets spun out on the restart, but no caution flag still.

Stage 1 Final Update: Chase Briscoe wins the first stage of the 2022 Verizon 200. Ryan Blaney comes in second, with William Byron coming in third.

Stage 1, Lap 2 Update: Going to see a lot of spins on restarts today from the tight turns. Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain both get turned around, but no caution comes out.

Stage 1, Lap 1 Update: #31 Justin Haley spins out but doesn’t contact any other driver, so no caution flag comes out. Haley goes from 17th to the back of the pack almost instantly.

NASCAR will run the 2022 Verizon 200 on Sunday, July 31. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET, with the race airing on NBC. This iteration of the Brickyard race was held for the first time in 2021. A.J. Allmendinger won in overtime in 3:20:59.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Tyler Reddick is sitting on the pole position and has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Chase Elliot (+600), Austin Cindric (+600), Daniel Suarez (+800) and Chase Briscoe (+800) for the best odds to win the 2022 Verizon 200. Allmendinger has +3000 odds to win the race for the second time in as many years.

2022 Verizon 200 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Tyler Reddick 8
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Joey Logano 22
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Michael McDowell 34
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Todd Gilliland 38
10 Kyle Busch 18
11 Daniel Suarez 99
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 Harrison Burton 21
14 Aric Almirola 10
15 Denny Hamlin 11
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Justin Haley 31
18 Kevin Harvick 4
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 AJ Allmendinger 16
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Kyle Larson 5
23 William Byron 24
24 Cole Custer 41
25 Martin Truex Jr 19
26 Ty Gibbs 45
27 Joey Hand 15
28 Alex Bowman 48
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Corey Lajoie 7
32 Josh Bilicki 77
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Loris Hezemans 27
35 Erik Jones 43
36 Daniil Kvyat 26
37 Josh Williams 78
38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47

