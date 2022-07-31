NASCAR results: Who won the Verizon 200 race? Who wrecked?

Stage 2, Lap 5 Update: Kevin Harvick gets spun out on the restart, but no caution flag still.

Stage 1 Final Update: Chase Briscoe wins the first stage of the 2022 Verizon 200. Ryan Blaney comes in second, with William Byron coming in third.

Stage 1, Lap 2 Update: Going to see a lot of spins on restarts today from the tight turns. Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain both get turned around, but no caution comes out.

Stage 1, Lap 1 Update: #31 Justin Haley spins out but doesn’t contact any other driver, so no caution flag comes out. Haley goes from 17th to the back of the pack almost instantly.

NASCAR will run the 2022 Verizon 200 on Sunday, July 31. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET, with the race airing on NBC. This iteration of the Brickyard race was held for the first time in 2021. A.J. Allmendinger won in overtime in 3:20:59.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Tyler Reddick is sitting on the pole position and has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Chase Elliot (+600), Austin Cindric (+600), Daniel Suarez (+800) and Chase Briscoe (+800) for the best odds to win the 2022 Verizon 200. Allmendinger has +3000 odds to win the race for the second time in as many years.