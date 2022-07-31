 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, taking place in Detroit, Michigan in 2022.

Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith of Canada walk along the 16th tee box during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic wraps up on Sunday with Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau in the final pairing. The two leaders are sitting at -21 through three rounds and have a four-shot lead on third place Cameron Young. Pendrith and Finau tee off at 2 p.m. ET.

The total purse at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year is $8.5 million, per Golf Digest. The winner takes home $1,512,000 while second place gets $915,600. The 75th place finisher, the last person ahead of the cut, takes home $16,380.

Prior to the tournament, Pendrith had +7000 odds to win and Finau was +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay was the pre-tournament favorite at +800.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Winner: $1,512,000

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411,600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

31: $55,020

32: $52,500

33: $49,980

34: $47,880

35: $45,780

36: $43,680

37: $41,580

38: $39,900

39: $38,220

40: $36,540

41: $34,860

42: $33,180

43: $31,500

44: $29,820

45: $28,140

46: $26,460

47: $24,780

48: $23,436

49: $22,260

50: $21,588

51: $21,084

52: $20,580

53: $20,244

54: $19,908

55: $19,740

56: $19,572

57: $19,404

58: $19,236

59: $19,068

60: $18,900

61: $18,732

62: $18,564

63: $18,396

64: $18,228

65: $18,060

66: $17,892

67: $17,724

68: $17,556

69: $17,388

70: $17,220

71: $17,052

72: $16,884

73: $16,716

74: $16,548

75: $16,380

