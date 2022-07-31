LIV Golf prize money: How much will the individual winner and winning teams receive at Bedminster?

The LIV Golf Bedminster tournament enters its third and final round Sunday, and with that, we’ll see some enormous prizes doled out to the participants. The third LIV Golf event was hosted at the Trump National in Bedminster, where former US President Donald Trump participated in the LIV Golf Pro Am event Thursday. The course welcomed the LIV Invitational Series with open arms after losing hosting rights for the U.S. Open PGA TOUR event.

Henrik Stenson leads the field at -9 heading into Round 3, followed by Dustin Johnson at -6 and Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz and Talor Gooch tied at -5. The 4 Aces GC leads all teams at -20, followed by Majestics GC (-14) and Fireballs GC (-7). As is the case with all LIV Golf tournaments, there will be both individual prizes and team prizes available for the winners.

Here’s a look at the individual prize payouts for the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster tournament.

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000 $800,000 $675,000 $625,000 $580,000 $560,000 $540,000 $450,000 $360,000 $270,000 $250,000 $240,000 $232,000 $226,000 $220,000 $200,000 $180,000 $172,000 $170,000 $168,000 $166,000 $164,000 $162,000 $160,000 $158,000 $156,000 $154,000 $152,000 $150,000 $148,000 $146,000 $144,000 $142,000 $140,000 $138,000 $136,000 $134,000 $132,000 $130,000 $128,000 $126,000 $124,000 $122,000 $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational from the Trump National Bedminster. All prize money is shared equally amongst members of the team.

First place team: $3 million

Second place team: $1.5 million

Third place team: $500,000