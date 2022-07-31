 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LIV Golf prize money: How much will the individual winner and winning teams receive at Bedminster?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament taking place at the Trump National.

By kate.magdziuk
GOLF: JUL 30 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Bedminster tournament enters its third and final round Sunday, and with that, we’ll see some enormous prizes doled out to the participants. The third LIV Golf event was hosted at the Trump National in Bedminster, where former US President Donald Trump participated in the LIV Golf Pro Am event Thursday. The course welcomed the LIV Invitational Series with open arms after losing hosting rights for the U.S. Open PGA TOUR event.

Henrik Stenson leads the field at -9 heading into Round 3, followed by Dustin Johnson at -6 and Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz and Talor Gooch tied at -5. The 4 Aces GC leads all teams at -20, followed by Majestics GC (-14) and Fireballs GC (-7). As is the case with all LIV Golf tournaments, there will be both individual prizes and team prizes available for the winners.

Here’s a look at the individual prize payouts for the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster tournament.

  1. $4,000,000
  2. $2,125,000
  3. $1,500,000
  4. $1,050,000
  5. $975,000
  6. $800,000
  7. $675,000
  8. $625,000
  9. $580,000
  10. $560,000
  11. $540,000
  12. $450,000
  13. $360,000
  14. $270,000
  15. $250,000
  16. $240,000
  17. $232,000
  18. $226,000
  19. $220,000
  20. $200,000
  21. $180,000
  22. $172,000
  23. $170,000
  24. $168,000
  25. $166,000
  26. $164,000
  27. $162,000
  28. $160,000
  29. $158,000
  30. $156,000
  31. $154,000
  32. $152,000
  33. $150,000
  34. $148,000
  35. $146,000
  36. $144,000
  37. $142,000
  38. $140,000
  39. $138,000
  40. $136,000
  41. $134,000
  42. $132,000
  43. $130,000
  44. $128,000
  45. $126,000
  46. $124,000
  47. $122,000
  48. $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational from the Trump National Bedminster. All prize money is shared equally amongst members of the team.

First place team: $3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000

More From DraftKings Nation