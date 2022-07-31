Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, July 31

There will be a full slate of baseball games on Sunday, July 31. The action on Sunday gets started at 12:05 p.m. ET with the Detroit Tigers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays. The early afternoon is jam-packed as there will be 11 games with a first pitch set before 3 p.m. ET. Every team will be in action as we wrap July and head into the dog days of the season in August.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, July 31

Dylan Cease to earn the win vs. A’s (-155)

Cease heads into Sunday’s game with a 10-4 record and a 2.03 ERA. He hasn’t given up an earned run in three straight starts and has only given up three total earned runs over his last 11 starts. Cease hasn’t pitched against Oakland yet this season but has a plus matchup against a poor lineup. He has earned a win in five of his last six games and should pick up his 11th win on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers moneyline vs. Rockies (-125)

Los Angeles lost game three of their four-game divisional series against the Colorado Rockies. Luckily, they will have Tony Gonsolin on the mound in the series finale on Sunday. Gonsolin heads into the game with an 11-1 record with a 2.26 ERA. On the flip side, the Rockies will start German Marquez, who has been getting rocked. The Dodgers should leave this game with a win.

Carlos Rodon over 7.5 strikeouts vs. Cubs (-155)

The southpaw will take on the Chicago Cubs for Sunday Night Baseball. He enters with an 8-6 record with a 3.18 ERA and the fifth most strikeouts (148) in the league. Rodon has a high line for a strikeout total but has a good chance to get it. He has at least seven strikeouts in each of his last five starts. I think he has the stuff to get that eighth punchout on Sunday.

Harold Castro over 0.5 hits vs Blue Jays (-260)

The Detroit Tigers’ third baseman is hitting .281 with four home runs and 22 RBI this season. Castro has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games. He is 7-14 against Berrios in his career with two doubles and should pick up at least one base knock on Sunday.

